Xbox games will be available on Android next month

Android owners can soon play and purchase games directly from the Xbox app.

Tom Regan, Contributing Editor

October 11, 2024

Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft

Players will be able to play and buy games via the Xbox App on Android, starting next month. The news was announced by Xbox president Sarah Bond on X, following the US court ruling this week that Google must open its Android marketplace to competitors.

“The court’s ruling to open up Google's mobile store in the US will allow more choice and flexibility,” Bond wrote on X.

“Our mission is to allow more players to play on more devices so we are thrilled to share that starting in November, players will be able to play and purchase Xbox games directly from the Xbox App on Android.”

Xbox games on Android in the US and... elsewhere?

It has yet to be confirmed whether players outside of the US will be able to purchase Xbox games on Android, or which games will actually be available via the Xbox app on November 1.

This week's ruling marks the most significant development yet in Epic Games' four year long lawsuit against Google. It remains to be seen how the antitrust ruling will shape mobile app stores' business practices in the future. Google announced on Monday that it plans to appeal the verdict.

Read more about:

[Company] Xbox

About the Author

Tom Regan

Tom Regan

Contributing Editor, Game Developer

Tom Regan is a freelance journalist covering games, music and technology from London, England. The former Games Editor at Wikia’s Fandom, Tom is now a regular critic and reporter at The Guardian, specialising in telling the human stories behind game development. You can read his writing on games in the newspaper, as well as his musings on technology and pop culture in outlets like NME, Metal Hammer, Gamesradar, VGC and EDGE, to name but a few.

