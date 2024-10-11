Xbox games will be available on Android next month

Players will be able to play and buy games via the Xbox App on Android, starting next month. The news was announced by Xbox president Sarah Bond on X, following the US court ruling this week that Google must open its Android marketplace to competitors.

“The court’s ruling to open up Google's mobile store in the US will allow more choice and flexibility,” Bond wrote on X.

“Our mission is to allow more players to play on more devices so we are thrilled to share that starting in November, players will be able to play and purchase Xbox games directly from the Xbox App on Android.”

Xbox games on Android in the US and... elsewhere?

It has yet to be confirmed whether players outside of the US will be able to purchase Xbox games on Android, or which games will actually be available via the Xbox app on November 1.

This week's ruling marks the most significant development yet in Epic Games' four year long lawsuit against Google. It remains to be seen how the antitrust ruling will shape mobile app stores' business practices in the future. Google announced on Monday that it plans to appeal the verdict.