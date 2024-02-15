It's official: Microsoft is taking several Xbox games multiplatform. On the Xbox podcast, studio head Phil Spencer confirmed four system exclusives will be coming to non-Xbox and PC platforms.

Recent reports claimed titles like Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves would go to PlayStation and Switch. Spencer didn't name those titles, but he did suggest they may be candidates.

He also confirmed neither Starfield or Indiana Jones & the Red Circle would be among that quartet.

Per Spencer, the games going multiplatform would be a year (or more) old at this point. Two of them will be "community-driven," and the other pair are titles he described as "smaller games."

The latter two were "never really meant to be built as platform exclusives," he explained. But they've "realized their full potential" on Xbox and PC, so this helps them grow and potentially pave a way for sequels.

Spencer stressed that this move wouldn't change Xbox's "fundamental" strategy. But it was more reflective of a larger industry push from system exclusives, which he believes will be "smaller and smaller" within the next decade.