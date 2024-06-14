Sponsored By

Wizard with a Gun dev Galvanic Games is closing down

The nine-year studio had potential projects lined up before its closure, but didn't have the time to sign with partners.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 14, 2024

1 Min Read
Screenshot from Wizard with a Gun
Image via Galvanic Games/Devolver Digital.

Galvanic Games founder Patrick Morgan has announced the studio will be shutting down.

On Twitter, Morgan explained that the sales of the studio's most recent project, Wizard with a Gun, weren't enough to keep it afloat. The developer had "encouraging conversations" at GDC and DICE recently, but its new projects take it doesn't have to make them.

"There's a certain bittersweetness to knowing that we accomplished all the things we set out to do when we founded Galvanic in 2015," he wrote. "However...I may never get over the irony of spending a decade building my ideal team, only for it to end after our most productive year."

After its founding, Galvanic emerged onto the scene with The Rust Belt. Tools and the pipeline from that title would then go to the fighting game Gurgamoth. From there, it made the Questmore browser game, plus Rapture Rejects and Some Distant Memory.
Regarding his coworkers, Morgan called them and their work "nothing short of extraordinary." He created a list of those who wanted to be seen by potential employers on LinkedIn, and encouraged anyone to hire them.

"Thank you for the support and memories," he concluded. "We're grateful for the journey and hope our paths cross again in the future."

Read more about:

Layoffs

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot from Wizard with a Gun
Business
Wizard with a Gun dev Galvanic Games is closing downWizard with a Gun dev Galvanic Games is closing down
byJustin Carter
Jun 14, 2024
1 Min Read
Pirates in the Rare Ltd. game Sea of Thieves.
Business
Sea of Thieves is already a top game on PlayStation 5Sea of Thieves is already a top game on PlayStation 5
byJustin Carter
Jun 14, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Assassin's Creed Shadow protagonists Yasuke and Naoe strike a pose.
Design
The dual protagonists of Assassin's Creed Shadows enabled the series' jump to feudal JapanThe dual protagonists of Assassin's Creed Shadows enabled the series' jump to feudal Japan
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 14, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Facing off at the clown convention in Part of YouFacing off at the clown convention in Part of You
byJoel Couture
Jun 13, 2024
7 Min Read
Star Wars Outlaws heroine Vess runs and guns while fighting Stormtroopers.
Design
Making Ubisoft's open world model work for Star Wars OutlawsMaking Ubisoft's open world model work for Star Wars Outlaws
byGeorge Yang
Jun 12, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Audio
The Game Show Interview: What Game Music Means to GamersThe Game Show Interview: What Game Music Means to Gamers
byWinifred Phillips
Jun 14, 2024
15 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Genre Bending: Taking Outbreak from Action Survival Horror to Horror Visual NovelGenre Bending: Taking Outbreak from Action Survival Horror to Horror Visual Novel
byJulia Wolbach
Jun 14, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
The Grim Reality for Independent Game Developers and Publishers: Surviving the Challenges AheadThe Grim Reality for Independent Game Developers and Publishers: Surviving the Challenges Ahead
byAnna Lada-Grodzicka
Jun 14, 2024
16 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan