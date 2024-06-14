Wizard with a Gun dev Galvanic Games is closing down

Galvanic Games founder Patrick Morgan has announced the studio will be shutting down.

On Twitter, Morgan explained that the sales of the studio's most recent project, Wizard with a Gun, weren't enough to keep it afloat. The developer had "encouraging conversations" at GDC and DICE recently, but its new projects take it doesn't have to make them.

"There's a certain bittersweetness to knowing that we accomplished all the things we set out to do when we founded Galvanic in 2015," he wrote. "However...I may never get over the irony of spending a decade building my ideal team, only for it to end after our most productive year."

After its founding, Galvanic emerged onto the scene with The Rust Belt. Tools and the pipeline from that title would then go to the fighting game Gurgamoth. From there, it made the Questmore browser game, plus Rapture Rejects and Some Distant Memory.

Regarding his coworkers, Morgan called them and their work "nothing short of extraordinary." He created a list of those who wanted to be seen by potential employers on LinkedIn, and encouraged anyone to hire them.

"Thank you for the support and memories," he concluded. "We're grateful for the journey and hope our paths cross again in the future."