Wildlife opens casual game studio Playabit

Wildlife has tapped key Toy Blast and Toon Blast devs to lead the studio.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
February 09, 2022
Playabit.png

Mobile game company Wildlife Studios has established a new studio called Playabit.

The fledgling outfit will be led by Tugrul Atak, Ayhan Sahin, and Ant Sengelli, who previously led development on popular mobile titles Toy Blast and Toon Blast.

Playabit will be located in the United States, Turkey, and the UK, and will focus on creating "fun and engaging" casual titles.

The company is currently hiring a number of full-time remote workers. It's unclear if Playabit will have a physical office or headquarters.

Playabit co-founder Tugrul Atak said the studio's global presence will help it bring in from a diverse range of development communities.

Wildlife has opened a number of studios over the past year, including Foxbear Games, Never Forget Games, and SuperWow Games.

