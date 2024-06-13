Sponsored By

Watch Nintendo's first-ever TV promo aired in the United States

The style of the Mego Time-Out's promo would come to be repeated in ads for future systems across all of games.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 13, 2024

1 Min Read
A football player playing the Mego Time-Out in a 1980 TV commercial.
Image via Nintendo/Video Game History Foundation.

The Video Game History Foundation has recovered and released the potential first-ever TV commercial for a Nintendo system in the US and outside Japan overall.

Per the VGHF, it found the 16mm commercial through game historian Chris Kohler in an online auction. According to him, the handheld is the Mego Time-Out. The commercial dates back to 1980, and it can be watched below.

The Time-Out came about through a licensing deal between Nintendo and US toy company Mego. In the US, Mego released four early Game & Watch systems identical to the originals, but with its logo and new "Time-Out" branding.

Four games for the handheld were made: Toss-Up, Fireman Fireman, Flag Man, and Exterminator. Toss-Up is the only one in the promo, presented as a sports game so good, athletes will play it despite (or even because of) whatever injury they get.

As VGHF notes, the focus is on young players and presenting the Time-Out as an ideal device to have on the go. Similar marketing would be used on the Nintendo Wii and 3DS respectively, along with the Nintendo Switch.

Outside of Nintendo, Sony would adopt a similar tactic for its PlayStation Portable and Vita handhelds.

Read more about:

Culture

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

World of Warcraft general manager John Hight in a stream for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.
Business
World of Warcraft GM John Hight exits Blizzard after 12 yearsWorld of Warcraft GM John Hight exits Blizzard after 12 years
byJustin Carter
Jun 13, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for the Jackbox Party Pack.
Business
Jackbox Games to launch unified game library in JulyJackbox Games to launch unified game library in July
byJustin Carter
Jun 13, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Facing off at the clown convention in Part of YouFacing off at the clown convention in Part of You
byJoel Couture
Jun 13, 2024
7 Min Read
Star Wars Outlaws heroine Vess runs and guns while fighting Stormtroopers.
Design
Making Ubisoft's open world model work for Star Wars OutlawsMaking Ubisoft's open world model work for Star Wars Outlaws
byGeorge Yang
Jun 12, 2024
5 Min Read
Three fantasy characters pose before the camera.
Design
Dragon Age: The Veilguard sees BioWare refocus on companionsDragon Age: The Veilguard sees BioWare refocus on companions
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 11, 2024
6 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe

Featured Blogs

Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles

Jun 13, 2024

Design
Call for Abstracts - Towards Sustainable Game Design: The Game Needs to Change
Call for Abstracts - Towards Sustainable Game Design: The Game Needs to Change

Jun 12, 2024

Marketing
Future Proofing - Corporate Comms for New Studios in 2024
Future Proofing - Corporate Comms for New Studios in 2024

Jun 11, 2024

Game Developer Essentials

Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent