The upcoming Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Legacy, has been delayed to February 10, 2023. Developer Avalanche Studios made the announcement on Twitter, saying that the game needed "a little more time" after it was previously scheduled to release in late 2022.

Hogwarts Legacy is the first non-mobile game in the Harry Potter franchise in nine years. Players will take on the role of a student beginning their fifth year at the titular wizarding school.

Hogwarts Legacy was revealed during a PlayStation showcase in 2020, and planned for a 2021 release. In January 2021, the game was delayed to 2022.

The game will also feature a trans-inclusive character creator, allowing them to choose a masculine or feminine voice regardless of their body type. Previously announced in 2021, the addition was fought for by several members on the development team following franchise creator J.K. Rowling's repeated transphobic comments.

In addition to releasing on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, Hogwarts Legacy will release on Nintendo Switch. However, the Switch's release date will come after the other versions, and will be revealed "soon." It's unclear if it'll be a full retail and physical release, or a cloud version similar to Resident Evil 7's Switch version.

The delays just don't stop coming

Hogwarts Legacy is one of many triple-A games that have recently been delayed into 2023.

Earlier this week, Take-Two announced that the strategy game Marvel's Midnight Suns by Firaxis would be pushed to 2023. Originally meant to release this October, it's is said to be "the biggest game Firaxis has ever made," hence the delay.

Konami also revealed earlier this week that the upcoming Metal Slug Tactics would now be launching "sometime" in 2023. Additionally, the shared world survival game Nightingale has now scheduled its Early Access release for 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. pic.twitter.com/zh0EsOvDb7 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 12, 2022

Additionally, the shared world survival game Nightingale has now scheduled its Early Access release for 2023. Developer Inflexion Games made the delay so as to upgrade the game to Unreal Engine 5 now rather than a post-release update.

