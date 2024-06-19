Sponsored By

VR title Gorilla Tag has earned over $100 million since 2021

The multiplayer jamboree has attracted over 10 million lifetime players.

Chris Kerr

June 19, 2024

Players in the guise of gorillas congregate together
Image via Another Axiom

Gorilla Tag developer Another Axiom claims the multiplayer parkour jamboree is the most popular title on the Meta Quest Store.

The studio explained its VR title has seen over 1 million daily active users and over 3 million monthly active users. Notably, it added its player community continues to expand.

Gorilla Tag launched back in 2021 (initially via early acces) and became the first app to hit over 100,000 reviews on the Meta Quest Store. It's also available on SteamVR.

Another Axiom dished out those metrics during a recent fireside chat at the Augmented World Expo (available on the company website), and claimed Gorilla Tag's success shows that "the time for VR is in fact, here and now."

The studio said Gorilla Tag has attracted over 10 million lifetime players and generated over $100 million in revenue. "We're seeing an average of nearly 60 minutes per play session," it added.

"Looking back at when the idea of Gorilla Tag came to fruition, it's mind-blowing to think so many people have decided to become Monke with us and joined us on this adventure. We can't thank our players enough for taking this fun idea and running to the forest with it."

Outlining how it cultivated that success, the studio noted Gorilla Tag has found an audience on social media–and especially TikTok. It explained the 'gorillatag' hashtag has over 10 billion views on the platform "and continues to grow."

It's a fascinating look at the success VR development can deliver to studios who choose to explore the rapidly evolving market. Of course, innovating in that arena can also be costly, as the billions of dollars lost each quarter by Meta's troubled Reality Labs division has repeatedly proved.

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

