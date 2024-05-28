Sponsored By

VR dev Sinn Studio raises $2.5M to fund next project

The Toronto developer is following up its debut project Swordsman VR with a multiplayer combat game it says will 'redefine the future of combat' in VR.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

May 28, 2024

1 Min Read
A knight in a screenshot from the 2020 game Swordsman VR.
Image via Sinn Studio.

Sinn Studio has raised $2.5 million in funding, all of which is going to put be toward its next project.

Per GamesIndustry, most of the money came from investment firm Hartmann Capital. CEO Alek Sinn called it and other contributors like Boost VC and Republic "the right partners" to help "redefine the future of combat in this exciting new era of spatial computing."

"We spent seven years surviving the ups and downs of VR as a bootstrapped company, waiting for that industry-defining moment," he wrote. "We're incredibly grateful to Hartmann Capital and everyone else who joined our seed round."

Sinn's VR history

Sinn Studio was founded in 2017 by Sinn and Almir Brljak. Its debut project, Swordsman, released in 2020 for VR platforms like the Meta Quest 3, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR2.

According to Sinn's LinkedIn page, Swordsman's gone on to sell over 425,000 copies and create over $7.1 million in revenue.

The studio's currently unannounced project will be a multiplayer VR combat title. It'll also be free-to-play, and is said to be supported by a Large Intent Model (LIM) neural network to "discern and learn from the intricate subtleties of human motion during combat."

"The technology we're building will power incredible first-party combat experiences, and one day, our favorite IPs," said Sinn.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot of YouTube Playables games such as Angry Birds Showdown and Brainout.
Business
YouTube launches in-app Playables arcadeYouTube launches in-app Playables arcade
byJustin Carter
May 28, 2024
1 Min Read
The female V wielding a katana in key art for Cyberpunk 2077.
Business
'Strong' Cyberpunk 2077 sales lead CD Projekt's early 2024 profits'Strong' Cyberpunk 2077 sales lead CD Projekt's early 2024 profits
byJustin Carter
May 28, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A player-made boat paddles through the ocean in Besiege.
PC
Besiege developers say DLC model made extensive water physics possibleBesiege developers say DLC model made extensive water physics possible
byBryant Francis
May 28, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Deep Dive: Harnessing the power of player feedback with Dying Light 2Deep Dive: Harnessing the power of player feedback with Dying Light 2
byTymon Smektała
May 24, 2024
7 Min Read
The logo of Saber Interactive.
Production
What's made Saber Interactive such a long-lasting studio?What's made Saber Interactive such a long-lasting studio?
byBryant Francis
May 24, 2024
7 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Production
Modders are Developers - It’s Time to Pay Them
Modders are Developers - It’s Time to Pay Them

May 23, 2024

people playing Nintendo Switch
Business
How acquiring Shiver Entertainment helps Nintendo navigate its next-generation transition
How acquiring Shiver Entertainment helps Nintendo navigate its next-generation transition

May 22, 2024

Marketing
Finding Your Voice: How to target press and influencers for your game
Finding Your Voice: How to target press and influencers for your game

May 20, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set