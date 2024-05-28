VR dev Sinn Studio raises $2.5M to fund next project

Sinn Studio has raised $2.5 million in funding, all of which is going to put be toward its next project.

Per GamesIndustry, most of the money came from investment firm Hartmann Capital. CEO Alek Sinn called it and other contributors like Boost VC and Republic "the right partners" to help "redefine the future of combat in this exciting new era of spatial computing."

"We spent seven years surviving the ups and downs of VR as a bootstrapped company, waiting for that industry-defining moment," he wrote. "We're incredibly grateful to Hartmann Capital and everyone else who joined our seed round."

Sinn's VR history

Sinn Studio was founded in 2017 by Sinn and Almir Brljak. Its debut project, Swordsman, released in 2020 for VR platforms like the Meta Quest 3, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR2.

According to Sinn's LinkedIn page, Swordsman's gone on to sell over 425,000 copies and create over $7.1 million in revenue.

The studio's currently unannounced project will be a multiplayer VR combat title. It'll also be free-to-play, and is said to be supported by a Large Intent Model (LIM) neural network to "discern and learn from the intricate subtleties of human motion during combat."

"The technology we're building will power incredible first-party combat experiences, and one day, our favorite IPs," said Sinn.