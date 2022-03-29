informa
/
/
Business
1 min read
article

VR studio nDreams nets $35 million to develop more "ambitious" titles

"This is the rocket fuel needed to accelerate our rapid growth."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
March 29, 2022
nDreams.png

VR studio nDreams has received a $35 million investment to expand its internal studios and produce "more ambitious titles."

The funding comes from Aonic Group, a cohort of game-related technology and service providers based on Stockholm, Sweden.

Commenting on the deal nDreams CEO and co-founder Patrick O’Luanaigh described the investment as a "pivotal moment."

"This investment is a pivotal moment for nDreams, and I’m delighted to have the support of Aonic, who share the same ambitious vision for the company that we do," commented O'Luanaigh.

"As VR continues its trajectory towards becoming a truly mass-market technology, this is the rocket fuel needed to accelerate our rapid growth and take advantage of the many opportunities that continue to come our way."

The cash injection will also allow nDreams to bolster its publishing operations and further support its Academy initiative, which provides an industry talent pipeline that aims to bridge the gap between education and employment.

Looking ahead, nDreams explained it has numerous projects in development including multiple "next-gen" titles for PlayStation's upcoming PSVR 2 headset.

Extended Reality

Latest Jobs

Gameforge

Hybrid / Karlsruhe, Germany
03.29.22
Discord Community Manager

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos, California / Remote
01.31.22
Art Director, Neverwinter

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
01.31.22
Programmer

Tilt Five

Remote
01.31.22
Games Producer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more