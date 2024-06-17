Valve drops Mac support for Team Fortress 2, Portal 2, other titles

A recent patch for Steam may have quietly wiped away Mac support for older Valve-developed games.

Per iMore, both Portal games and Team Fortress 2 were among those made unplayable on Apple computers. Thus far, other games include Counter-Strike: Source, Day of Defeat: Source, Half-Life 2 (plus its "Lost Coast" level and two episodic spinoffs), and Left 4 Dead 2.

At time of writing, titles like DOTA 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (via a "legacy" version) still function natively on Mac

No mention of this dropped support was made by Valve on social media, or the game's Steam pages. It's a contrast to how it announced it'd stop Mac support for Global Offensive last year shortly before Counter-Strike 2's launch.

Interestingly, these games being unplayable on Mac comes shortly after Apple revealed its toolkit for game ports would make bringing titles to Mac a smoother process. It's unclear if this means Valve is looking to port these games over to the platform.

There are apps out on Mac that'll let players continue to play these titles. But as far as native support is concerned, the loss remains abrupt, even moreso since no explanation was given as to why.