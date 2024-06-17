Sponsored By

Valve drops Mac support for Team Fortress 2, Portal 2, other titles

In the dead of night, Valve yanked native Macintosh support for its older games.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 17, 2024

P-body and Atlas in Valve's Portal 2.
Image via Valve.

A recent patch for Steam may have quietly wiped away Mac support for older Valve-developed games.

Per iMore, both Portal games and Team Fortress 2 were among those made unplayable on Apple computers. Thus far, other games include Counter-Strike: Source, Day of Defeat: Source, Half-Life 2 (plus its "Lost Coast" level and two episodic spinoffs), and Left 4 Dead 2.

At time of writing, titles like DOTA 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (via a "legacy" version) still function natively on Mac

No mention of this dropped support was made by Valve on social media, or the game's Steam pages. It's a contrast to how it announced it'd stop Mac support for Global Offensive last year shortly before Counter-Strike 2's launch.

Interestingly, these games being unplayable on Mac comes shortly after Apple revealed its toolkit for game ports would make bringing titles to Mac a smoother process. It's unclear if this means Valve is looking to port these games over to the platform.

There are apps out on Mac that'll let players continue to play these titles. But as far as native support is concerned, the loss remains abrupt, even moreso since no explanation was given as to why.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

