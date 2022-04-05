informa
/
/
Business
2 min read
article

Unreal Engine 5 has officially launched

Epic Games broke the news during its State of Unreal livestream earlier today.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
April 05, 2022
placeholder-social.png

Epic Games has launched Unreal Engine 5. The company broke the news during its State of Unreal livestream today, and revealed the next-generation game engine is now available to download.

Unreal Engine 5 has been available in Early Access since May 2021. A "production-ready" version was then made available in Preview form in February this year.

Breaking the news, Epic boss Tim Sweeney said the engine has been "battle tested" in Fortnite Chapter 3, which launched in December 2021.

Epic also announced it will be releasing the city sample from its "Matrix Awakens" tech demo -- which was built in Unreal Engine 5 -- to provide a starting point for other developers to "make their own world, tell stories, and even build new games on top of this incredible digital city."

Since Unreal Engine 5 was first unveiled, Epic has explained how technologies like Lumen and Nanite -- UE5's respective dynamic global illumination solution and virtualised micropolygon solution -- will allow developers to create games with "unprecedented amounts of geometric detail."

The company has also waxed lyrical about its distance-based streaming solution, World Partition, which aims to simplify the large-world creation process by changing how levels are managed and streamed, automatically dividing the world into a grid and streaming the necessary cells.

Epic claims technologies like those alongside a redesigned UI, new animation and modelling tools that allow creators to fine-tune and iterate on content in context, and more will help Unreal Engine 5 developers "put creativity first."

You can find out more about the launch of Unreal Engine 5 by catching up on the livestream below.

ProgrammingProduction

Latest Jobs

Gameforge

Hybrid / Karlsruhe, Germany
03.29.22
Discord Community Manager

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos, California / Remote
01.31.22
Art Director, Neverwinter

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
01.31.22
Programmer

Tilt Five

Remote
01.31.22
Games Producer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more