Unity's revenue jumps 43% for Q3

It's a big day for Unity. Right on the back of its massive $1.63 billion acquisition of Weta Digital, the game engine maker has reported notable revenue gains for the third quarter of its 2021 financial year.

Those gains, a 43 percent increase year-over-year, bring Q3 2021's revenue to $286.3 million and beating its revenue forecasts by around $20 million in the process.



The bulk of that sum came from Unity's Operate solutions ($185 million, a 54 percent increase year-over-year) followed by its Create Solutions segment with $83.7 million (up 34 percent year-over-year).

Based on Unity's data, its customers are earning more too. The company often shares how many of its users generate over $100,000 in a trailing 12 month period. Within the last year, 973 customers crossed that threshold, up from only 739 the year prior.



Despite these numbers, Unity once again reported a loss for the quarter both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, though that shouldn't come as much of a surprise. The company has yet to dip into profitability, at least judging by what we've seen in its still-fresh tenure as a public company, but it did manage to perform better than expected in that regard during Q3.

As noted in last quarter's release, Unity had expected Q3's non-GAAP loss to range between $15 million and $20 million. At the close of the quarter, Unity reported a non-GAAP loss from operations of $12.1 million, a slight improvement over those earlier projections.



With the GAAP accounting standard considered, that loss from operations veers closer to $126.8 million, or 44 percent of revenue, which itself is a mild improvement from the $141.7 million GAAP loss it reported the year prior.