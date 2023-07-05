UK studio Lighthouse Games secures "game-changing" Tencent investment

Tencent has made an undisclosed investment into fledgling UK studio Lighthouse Games.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz and confirmed by the studio itself on Linkedin, Lighthouse intends to use the "game-changing" investment to become one of the leading triple-A studios in the UK.

"We are excited about the financial freedom and possibilities that lie ahead and look forward to sharing more updates on how this opportunity will drive innovation, encourage evolution, and create new avenues for growth over the coming months and years," said the company.

Lighthouse is currently working on what it claims will be a "new, genre-defining franchise."



The studio was formed earlier this year and is being led by Gavin Raeburn, a Playground Games veteran who worked at the Forza Horizon developer for over a decade.

During his time at Playground, Raeburn served as studio director and shipped multiple entries in the Horizon series.

Speaking about his ambitions for Lighthouse earlier this year, Raeburn said he wants to "build something truly special" that will perhaps be able deliver the same sort of success as the popular Xbox racing series.

"With [Forza] Horizon, Playground and I created one of the most successful Xbox franchises of all time. We delivered significant commercial success year after year," he said. "That DNA is now at Lighthouse."