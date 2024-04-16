Sponsored By

'We are reshaping our business and our team to best capture the significant growth opportunities that currently exist in the sector.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

April 16, 2024

2 Min Read
The Kwalee logo on a black background
Image via Kwalee

UK studio Kwalee has laid off an undisclosed number of workers. The company confirmed the news to MobileGamer.biz but failed to state how many employees have been let go.

"We are reshaping our business and our team to best capture the significant growth opportunities that currently exist in the sector, including hiring for 20 new roles," said Kwalee in a statement.

"Kwalee has the global scale, management expertise and security of funding, combined with a differentiated strategy to take advantage of organic and acquisitive growth opportunities."

A source close to MobileGamer claims that up to 40 people could be impacted by the layoffs, but Kwalee indicated that figure is inaccurate and the number of cuts will be lower.

"Developers and artists" at risk alongside QA and recruitment

Although Kwalee wouldn't specify which roles are at risk, MobileGamer's source claimed that staff have been laid off at Kwalee's offices in Bangalore, India, and Leamington Spa, UK. They added the cuts have impacted people working in QA, recruitment, but also include some "developers and artists."

The cuts were apparently made in small batches across the past few months. Kwalee confirmed that snippet, but said that while there have been some redundancies in recent months, it still intends to make new hires to increase its headcount from around 400 staffers to between 410 and 420 employees.

Kwalee, which is best known for developing and publishing casual titles, also expects to invest in other companies during 2024.

These cuts are the latest drop in a vast ocean of layoffs that have engulfed the game industry, with studios around the world collectively axing thousands upon thousands of workers in the name of nebulous ideals like sustainable growth and generating shareholder value.

Since the turn of the year, major players like Microsoft, Sony, Embracer, EA, Unity, and many more have all made significant layoffs. Now you can add Kwalee's name to that growing list.

Read more about:

LayoffsTop Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Snufkin and Moomin in Moomin: Puzzle & Design.
Business
Rovio's Moomin mobile game goes offline in JulyRovio's Moomin mobile game goes offline in July
byJustin Carter
Apr 16, 2024
1 Min Read
soldiers on a red field
Business
70 percent of devs unsure of live-service games sustainability70 percent of devs unsure of live-service games sustainability
byJustin Carter
Apr 16, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A thief looks down from the rooftop in a fantasy city.
Design
Warren Spector says the next logical step for immersive sims is multiplayerWarren Spector says the next logical step for immersive sims is multiplayer
byBryant Francis
Apr 16, 2024
6 Min Read
soldiers on a red field
Business
70 percent of devs unsure of live-service games sustainability70 percent of devs unsure of live-service games sustainability
byJustin Carter
Apr 16, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Deep Dive: Conquering hardware hurdles to port Kingdom Come: Deliverance to SwitchDeep Dive: Conquering hardware hurdles to port Kingdom Come: Deliverance to Switch
byZhanna Goranskaya
Apr 16, 2024
6 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
How SUDA51 and Hitman inspired cult indie shooter Children of the Sun
How SUDA51 and Hitman inspired cult indie shooter Children of the Sun

Apr 16, 2024

Design
How to design giant robots in shooters: a comprehensive War Robots retrospective
How to design giant robots in shooters: a comprehensive War Robots retrospective

Apr 10, 2024

Design
Superhero team-ups and failing the fantasy
Superhero team-ups and failing the fantasy

Apr 8, 2024