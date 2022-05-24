informa
UK publisher Firestoke looks to expand after $2.2 million investment

The company plans to launch its first titles later this year.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
May 24, 2022
Firestoke logo

UK-based indie game publisher Firestoke has raised $2.2 million in seed funding to expand its game portfolio, bolster its publishing team, and implement tools and tech that can be used to deliver "repeatable success."

The investment round was led by Hiro Capital with participation from Behold VC and Techstart Ventutres.

Firestoke broke cover earlier this year with a plan to "reset" the developer-publisher relationship by implementing better listening processes that help both parties get what they need.

The company said it will focus on games that "have a positive impact on players" and currently plans to launch its first titles in late 2022 on PC and console platforms.

Commenting on the funding round, Firestoke CEO and founder Paul Farley said the deal will being "huge additional value" to the company and help empower its development partners.

