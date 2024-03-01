Sponsored By

UK indie Radical Forge laying off 'handful' of workers

The studio said the cuts won't impact any existing projects.

Chris Kerr

March 1, 2024

The Radical Forge logo
Imag via Radical Forge

UK indie studio Radical Forge is laying off a "handful" of workers.

The Southfield developer confirmed the news in a statement handed to GamesIndustry.biz and said it was pushing ahead with some "minor restructuring."

"This will mean that there will be a handful of people whose roles or skill sets are no longer needed on current or upcoming projects, and their contracts will end earlier than anticipated. These actions will not affect the delivery of any existing projects," said the studio.

"This situation is heartbreaking for all involved. We are a very close-knit company and proud of the people-focused culture we have created. We will do everything we can to ease the situation of anyone affected and help them find alternative roles."

Radical Forge was formed in 2017 and according to its website currently has over 70 employees. The studio previously served as a co-developer on notable titles like Gang Beasts, Sea of Thieves, and Rust: Console Edition.

In 2020, it released its first original IP in the form of narrative puzzler Bright Paw and recently launched another original title, Southfield, in early access.

Layoffs have become a blight on 2024, with thousands of developers losing their jobs following widespread redundancies at major companies like Embracer, Sony, Microsoft, Unity, and more.

