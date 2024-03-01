UK indie Radical Forge laying off 'handful' of workers
The studio said the cuts won't impact any existing projects.
March 1, 2024
UK indie studio Radical Forge is laying off a "handful" of workers.
The Southfield developer confirmed the news in a statement handed to GamesIndustry.biz and said it was pushing ahead with some "minor restructuring."
"This will mean that there will be a handful of people whose roles or skill sets are no longer needed on current or upcoming projects, and their contracts will end earlier than anticipated. These actions will not affect the delivery of any existing projects," said the studio.
"This situation is heartbreaking for all involved. We are a very close-knit company and proud of the people-focused culture we have created. We will do everything we can to ease the situation of anyone affected and help them find alternative roles."
Radical Forge was formed in 2017 and according to its website currently has over 70 employees. The studio previously served as a co-developer on notable titles like Gang Beasts, Sea of Thieves, and Rust: Console Edition.
In 2020, it released its first original IP in the form of narrative puzzler Bright Paw and recently launched another original title, Southfield, in early access.
Layoffs have become a blight on 2024, with thousands of developers losing their jobs following widespread redundancies at major companies like Embracer, Sony, Microsoft, Unity, and more.
Read more about:LayoffsTop Stories
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Accessibility and fancy footwork with GLYDR's John Warren - Game Developer Podcast ep. 40Feb 28, 2024
Exploring the 2024 State of the Game Industry report - Game Developer Podcast ep. 39Feb 2, 2024
Phantom inspiration and the ethical auteur with Xalavier Nelson Jr.Dec 8, 2023
Designing Killer Queen: from playground experiment to modern arcade sensationOct 18, 2023