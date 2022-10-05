informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

UK competition regulator sets deadline for investigation into Microsoft's proposed Activision Blizzard deal

The Competition and Markets Authority is currently looking into the potential risks of the seismic acquisition.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 05, 2022
Artwork used by Microsoft to announce its proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard

UK competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has set a statutory deadline of March 1, 2023, to publish its final report into the potential risks of Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard.

Earlier this year, the CMA said the proposed deal could harm Microsoft's rivals, adding that its concerns warranted an in-depth "Phase 2" investigation into the seismic $68.7 billion acquisition.

"Following our Phase 1 investigation, we are concerned that Microsoft could use its control over popular games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft post-merger to harm rivals, including recent and future rivals in multi-game subscription services and cloud gaming," said Sorcha O’Carroll, senior director of mergers at the CMA, at the time.

The CMA then invited Microsoft and Activision Blizzard to submit proposals addressing its concerns before the Phase 2 investigation kicked off to allow a panel of independent experts to "probe in more depth the risks identified at Phase 1."

Now, the CMA has confirmed that a report detailing the findings of its Phase 2 investigation will be published no later than March 1, 2023, and has set a final deadline of February 2023 for all parties to submit their final responses.

The CMA will reveal its provisional findings and potential remedies to Activision Blizzard and Microsoft in January 2023, allowing both companies to "consider possible remedies and response hearings."

You can see the full administrative timetable for the CMA's ongoing Phase 2 investigation into the merger over on the UK government website.

Latest Jobs

Manticore Games

San Mateo, California
8.23.22
Senior Software Engineer - Mobile

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Bandai Namco Mobile

Barcelona, Spain
10.5.22
Principal 3D Animator

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
8.26.22
Accessibility Design Researcher
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more