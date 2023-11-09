Web3 developer Immutable revealed it's partnering with Ubisoft's Strategic Innovation Lab (SIL) on a new game experience built on blockchain technology. Immutable plans to combine its technology and expertise in the web3 space with the French studio's development resources to make "the leading web3 gaming platform."

Ubisoft previously entered the web3 space nearly two years ago with its own NFT platform. Known as "Quartz," the blockchain-powered ecosystem would have allowed for players to buy and sell the controversial technology as represented by in-game tokens of Ubisoft franchises like Tom Clancy and Assassin's Creed.

Quartz garnered a largely negative reaction, like other NFT attempts at the time, though Ubisoft attempted to diffuse that ire by comparing it to how microtransactions eventually become a staple of games now. It's since been quiet on Quartz, but this makes it clear the developer hasn't completely abandoned web3.

Ubisoft SIL VP Nicolas Pouard said its partnership with Immutable would offer "both cutting-edge technology and a unique expertise in seamlessly integrating decentralized technologies into games. [We] look forward to bringing that level of fluidness within a full-fledged game, so players only have to focus on the fun of the experience.”

With Ubisoft being one of the largest third-party publishers in the world, Immutable CEO James Ferguson called this "a defining landmark for Immutable. [...] We plan to bring the full weight of our ecosystem to bear to ensure the partnership’s success."

"We couldn’t be more excited to explore with Ubisoft the benefits of web3 and digital ownership for players."

Since early 2022, a number of triple-A developers have expressed mild or active interest in web3 and NFTs. Some, like Sega, have cooled their interest as recently as this past July, while others like Square Enix have kept quiet on their previously expressed devotion to the technology.