Ubisoft has switched off the online services for over 90 titles, including multiple entries in the Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow Six, Might & Magic, and Just Dance franchises.

The vast majority of the games affected are older releases for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii, and Wii U, although there are some that remain available on PC.

Ubisoft explained the online multiplayer services for all of the affected titles have now been shut down, but that all offline features remain available.

It added that in-game news and player statistics have also been disabled, and for that those games which supported Ubisoft Connect services, both Units and Challenges will be disabled.

"Rewards can still be unlocked, however you will not be able to receive them in-game. If your game did not transfer when we moved from Uplay to Ubisoft Connect in 2020, all rewards will be automatically unlocked," said the company, outlining how the move will affect Ubisoft Connect services.

"Unlockable content (ULC) such as maps and skins will also be disabled, meaning that you will no longer be able to unlock them. On PC, ULC will no longer be available even if it has been redeemed previously. On console, the ULC will continue to be available unless you reset your saved game files."

You can find the complete list of affected titles on the Ubisoft website.

