Ubisoft's core Tom Clancy writer is departing after over two decades

Ubisoft veteran Richard Dansky, who oversaw the Tom Clancy series for over two decades as its core writer, is leaving the company to join Crytek.

Dansky broke the news on Linkedin, where he explained that he's departing the French publisher after 23 years to work on horror title Hunt: Showdown at Crytek.

"I am incredibly excited about this new opportunity, and I am looking forward to joining the team that has already done so much great work creating the world of Hunt," wrote Dansky.

"I am nothing but grateful to Red Storm and Ubisoft for the opportunities to learn and grow they have afforded me over the years, but this was an opportunity I could not in good conscience refuse. It's literally everything I've wanted to do in a game for years."

Dansky's role at Ubisoft and subsidiary Red Storm saw him serve as the central writing resource for Ubisoft, which allowed him to work on numerous Tom Clancy projects–chipping in with everything from IP development and writing to story development and editing.

During his time at the company, he was credited on a wide range of titles including Tom Clancy's The Division, Splinter Celll: Blacklist, and Ghost Recon: Future Soldier.

Dansky was also pulled in to help write and doctor the scripts for games in other Ubisoft franchises including Far Cry, Might and Magic, and Blazing Angels.

