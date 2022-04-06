Ubisoft reassures NFT owners they made history after ending active development on Breakpoint

Ubisoft has indicated its plans to halt active development on Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint means it won't be releasing more NFTs for the shooter.

Yesterday, the French publisher revealed Breakpoint won't be receiving additional updates or future content, but neglected to mention how that would affect the company's NFT plans.

For context, Breakpoint served as a testing ground for Ubisoft's controversial Quartz platform, with the company selling NFTs -- branded as "Digits" -- as collectables and in-game cosmetics ranging from vehicles and weapons to pieces of equipment.

In a statement posted on the Ubisoft Quartz website (via GamesIndusty.biz), Ubisoft has suggested it won't be creating additional Breakpoint NFTs and thanked players for backing the scheme.

"You own a piece of the game and have left your mark in its history. Stay tuned for more updates with features to the platform and future drops coming with other games," reads the statement, implying there are plans to integrate Digits into other titles.



At this point, it's unclear how many people bought into the NFT project. Last year, some reports suggested that Digits weren't exactly flying off shelves, while Kotaku also found that Quartz had managed to rub some Ubisoft employees the wrong way.

Addressing the backlash to Quartz, one Ubisoft exec suggested that players simply "don't get it," telling Australian outlet Finder that "gamers really believe [NFTs are] first destroying the planet, and second just a tool for speculation."