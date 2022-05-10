Ubisoft has appointed company veteran Marie-Sophie de Waubert as its SVP of studios operations.

In the new role, de Waubert will lead strategy for Ubisoft's production studios worldwide and will report to Ubisoft CEO and co-founder Yves Guillemot.

Prior to being named SVP of studios operations, de Waubert was managing director of Ubisoft Paris, where she oversaw all aspects of the studio's strategy and operations and led development on some of the company's most notable franchises.

Before being named MD of Ubisoft Paris, de Waubert served as the French publisher's vice president of corporate affairs.

"[Marie-Sophie] will be responsible for defining and implementing strategy for the company’s studios, empowering teams to create exciting and innovative games, technologies, and services in order to deliver the best possible experiences for players," reads a press release.

"She will also ensure that production teams have the resources and tools they need to realize the company’s creative vision and make its brands shine."



Ubisoft has made headlines in recent months for its decision to back speculative NFT technology by launching its own NFT platform called Quartz, drawing criticism from some corners of the industry.

The Assassin's Creed publisher has also been under scrutiny after numerous current and former employees alleged misconduct and harassment is endemic at the company. Since those allegations surfaced, Ubisoft has pledged to reform its workplace culture, but also admitted its handling of the crisis ultimately eroded trust.