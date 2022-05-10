informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
Free Webinar on 5/24: How Predictive Analytics Drives Mobile Conversions & Boosts Revenue - Register Here!
PreviousNext
Business
2 min read
article

Ubisoft has appointed a new SVP of studios operations

Ubisoft veteran Marie-Sophie de Waubert will be stepping into the role.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
May 10, 2022
Marie-Sophie de Waubert pictured in front of the Ubisoft logo

Ubisoft has appointed company veteran Marie-Sophie de Waubert as its SVP of studios operations.

In the new role, de Waubert will lead strategy for Ubisoft's production studios worldwide and will report to Ubisoft CEO and co-founder Yves Guillemot.

Prior to being named SVP of studios operations, de Waubert was managing director of Ubisoft Paris, where she oversaw all aspects of the studio's strategy and operations and led development on some of the company's most notable franchises. 

Before being named MD of Ubisoft Paris, de Waubert served as the French publisher's vice president of corporate affairs.

"[Marie-Sophie] will be responsible for defining and implementing strategy for the company’s studios, empowering teams to create exciting and innovative games, technologies, and services in order to deliver the best possible experiences for players," reads a press release.

"She will also ensure that production teams have the resources and tools they need to realize the company’s creative vision and make its brands shine."

Ubisoft has made headlines in recent months for its decision to back speculative NFT technology by launching its own NFT platform called Quartz, drawing criticism from some corners of the industry. 

The Assassin's Creed publisher has also been under scrutiny after numerous current and former employees alleged misconduct and harassment is endemic at the company. Since those allegations surfaced, Ubisoft has pledged to reform its workplace culture, but also admitted its handling of the crisis ultimately eroded trust.

Latest Jobs

Illfonic

Lakewood, Colorado
05.04.22
Release Manager

PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions

Remote OR Amsterdam, Netherlands
05.05.22
Network Programmer

McKinney, Texas
05.06.22
Associate Game Producer

Remedy Entertainment

Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Finland
05.09.22
Rigging Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more