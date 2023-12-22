Sponsored By

Tumultuous MMO The Day Before will shut down next monthFntastic's The Day Before will shut down next month

With Fntastic now closed down, its recent (and final) release The Day Before will remain playable for the next month before it's fully shut down and delisted.

Justin Carter

December 22, 2023

Screenshot from Fntastic's The Day Before.
Image via Fntastic.

  • The Day Before has had a rough go since it launched in mid-December, and now it only has one month left to live.

On January 22, 2024, a full month from now, Fntastic will pull the plug on its troubled shooter The Day Before.

The studio, which officially ended operations today, confirmed the game will be retired next year. Its investor Mytona is working with Steam to ensure all players who bought the game get full refunds.

"Without a development team, we had no alternative choice but to officially close the project," explained Fntastic.

The complex story of A Day Before

The Day Before released two weeks ago, and has had a complicated saga. Days after its mid-December launch, Fntastic confirmed it would be closing down, leaving the game's future in question.

Hours after that announcement, the developer confirmed The Day Before was a financial failure. Almost half of players sought a refund not long after buying it, not helped by mostly negative reviews at launch.

Prior to that, it'd been suddenly delisted due to a trademark claim. Before then and up to release, there were questions about its validity as a game.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

