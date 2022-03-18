Tripledot Studios acquires mobile entertainment company Live Play Mobile

Tripledot Studios has acquired mobile entertainment company Live Play Mobile for an undisclosed fee. The news comes shortly after Tripledot raised $116 million in Series B funding at a valuation of $1.4 billion.

Based in California, Live Play Mobile is the company behind Live Play Bingo, which is a free-to-play live streamed bingo game show that launched back in 2020.

Tripledot said the deal will enhance its game portfolio and help it become a market leader in live hosted games on mobile platforms.

"We have followed Live Play Mobile since its inception and we believe in their vision of creating a new hybrid gaming category combining live entertainment with games that everyone loves to play," said Tripledot co-founder and CEO, Lior Shiff.

"Live Play Bingo is an incredibly compelling product, well positioned to disrupt its genre, and we are excited to amplify it with Tripledot’s proven ability to scale games using our know-how around user acquisition, monetization and data-driven product management."

Live Play Mobile is operated by a 50-strong team based in offices throughout the U.S. and Europe. The company's existing leadership team will remain in place following the deal.