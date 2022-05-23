Thunderful has acquired the Islanders franchise from developer Grizzly Games through its Coatsink subsidiary.

The casual city-builder launched in April 2019 for PC and was eventually brought to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo platforms with help from Coatsink.

After working closely with Grizzly Games on those console editions, Coatsink said it has reached an agreement to acquire the property for an undisclosed fee.

Following the deal, the company intends to work on DLC content for both Islanders and Islanders: Console Editions, look into the possibility of bringing the game to more platforms, and start developing a sequel.

Coatsink said it will commence work on those projects "in partnership with the original developers," indicating Grizzly Games will remain involved with the franchise moving forward.

