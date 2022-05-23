informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
Free Webinar on 5/24: How Predictive Analytics Drives Mobile Conversions & Boosts Revenue - Register Here!
PreviousNext
Business
1 min read
article

Thunderful and Coatsink have acquired the Islanders franchise

The casual city-builder was previously owned by developer Grizzly Games.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
May 23, 2022
A screenshot from Islanders

Thunderful has acquired the Islanders franchise from developer Grizzly Games through its Coatsink subsidiary.

The casual city-builder launched in April 2019 for PC and was eventually brought to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo platforms with help from Coatsink.

After working closely with Grizzly Games on those console editions, Coatsink said it has reached an agreement to acquire the property for an undisclosed fee.

Following the deal, the company intends to work on DLC content for both Islanders and Islanders: Console Editions, look into the possibility of bringing the game to more platforms, and start developing a sequel.

Coatsink said it will commence work on those projects "in partnership with the original developers," indicating Grizzly Games will remain involved with the franchise moving forward.

Latest Jobs

Studio Pixanoh LLC

Los Angeles, California
05.20.22
Combat Designer

Treyarch

Playa Vista, California or Vancouver, BC
05.20.22
AI Engineer

Question

Remote
05.20.22
Lead Level Designer (South Park)

Remedy Entertainment

Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Finland
05.23.22
Rigging Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more