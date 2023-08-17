The Xbox 360 marketplace will be shut down in July 2024

Microsoft will close the Xbox 360 marketplace in July 2024, but says the closure won't affect the ability to play Xbox 360 games or DLC that have already been purchased.

The Xbox 360 launched almost two decades ago in November 2005, and was eventually succeeded by the Xbox One and, more recently, the Xbox Series X | S.

In a blog post announcing the move, Microsoft explained the Xbox 360 store will be deactivated on July 29, 2024, meaning owners will lose the ability to purchase new games, DLC, and other content from the marketplace.

The Microsoft Movies & TV app will also cease to function on the Xbox 360 on that date, which means TV and movie content will no longer be viewable on the console after July 29.

Xbox 360 sunset

"Xbox 360 game content previously purchased will still be available to play, not only the Xbox 360 console but also Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S devices via backward compatibility," said Microsoft.

"A lot has changed since the Xbox 360 launched in 2005. Technology has evolved, expectations from players have shifted, and we are focused on making Xbox Series X|S the best place to play now and in the future.

"What has not changed is our commitment to preserving your ability to play the content you have already purchased on your preferred device, which means we are committed to supporting Xbox 360 gameplay for the foreseeable future–and you will still be able to play and re-download previously purchased content and connect with friends."

Xbox 360 owners will also be able to redownload previously purchased games that have been deleted from their device. Multiplayer titles will also remain operational on Xbox 360 after July 2024 as long as they're still being supported by their publisher.

For more information on the shut down, check out the full explainer on the Xbox Wire blog.