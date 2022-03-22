informa
Business
The Wii Shop and DSi Shop are offline and nobody knows why

Update: The situation has some wondering if Nintendo has finally pulled the plug on both storefronts.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
March 22, 2022
The Wii Shop and DSi Shop channels have been down for days, prompting speculation that Nintendo may have pulled the plug on both storefronts without warning.

As reported by Eurogamer, both marketplaces have been inaccessible since at least March 16, 2022, preventing players from accessing software they already own.

It has been impossible to buy new content on either store for a while now, but the fact that console owners are unable to retrieve products they've already purchased is far from ideal.

Anybody attempting to access either storefront will be met with an error code, although there is speculation that Nintendo's main server remains online due to the fact third-party tools like NUSDownloader can reportedly still be used to download titles.

Nintendo has yet to comment on the situation at the time of writing. Game Developer has reached out to the company for more information.

Update: Nintendo sent us a (brief) statement on the status of these digital shops:

"The Wii Shop Channel and Nintendo DSi Shop are currently undergoing maintenance. We will provide an update at a later date."

