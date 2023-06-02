informa
The third-annual Queer Games Bundle highlights queer devs in 2023

All proceeds from the "pro-community and anti-competition" Queer Games Bundle will go to the developers of the highlighted games featured inside.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
June 02, 2023
Screenshot from Taylor McCue's He Fucked the Girl Out of Me.

June is Pride month, which also means it's time for bundles centered on queer art and games. 

On itch.io, the newly launched Queer Games Bundle touts 450 PC games, zines, and software made by around 300 LGBTQ+ developers. It's the bundle's third year in a row, and has been billed as "an initiative to collaboratively support queer indie, microindie, art, and experimental developers."

Founders Taylor McCue and Nilson Carroll called the bundle a "direct action" to support queer creators. Like in previous years, the proceeds will be split amongst all developers. At time of writing, those proceeds have hit $23,850 (out of a $25,000 goal). 

The founders added that the bundle represents "nearly 300 indie game developers who are all from different walks of life and want the chance to continue to make their art. [...] Our goal is a future in which there are no more starving indie developers."

Games and software featured in the bundle include McCue's He Fucked the Girl Out of Me (which features numerous content warnings), Studio Clump's Stillwater, and MidBoss' 2064: Only Read Memories. There are two versions of the bundle: one where buyers pay $60 for everything, or one where people pay what they can offer.

The Queer Games Bundle will last through the month of June and conclude in early July. 

