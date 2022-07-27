informa
Business
The Switch version of Catan will lose online multiplayer in August

Publisher Asmodee claims the impending GameSparks shutdown is to blame.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
July 27, 2022
A screenshot of Catan on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch version of Catan will no longer support online multiplayer from August 4, 2022.

Publisher Asmodee Digital broke the news on Twitter and said the title's multiplayer functionality will be rendered obsolete as a "direct consequence" of GameSparks' servers being shut down.

For context, GameSparks is a third-party service operated by Amazon that has been incorporated into Catan. Asmodee has explained the service is "essential" for online multiplayer.

Amazon acquired GameSparks for an undisclosed fee in 2018 and said it would use the game dev platform to bolster its Amazon Web Services division. In an update posted to the GameSparks website earlier this year, however, the company revealed GameSparks is being wound down.

"On July 22, 2021, we disabled creation of new accounts and games on GameSparks. From March 31, 2022, new game launches will not be supported," reads the statement, which remains pinned to the GameSparks website.

"Aside from these changes, GameSparks will continue operating as-is for current customers until September 30, 2022. We advise that you start transitioning your games to an alternative service as soon as possible to minimize the disruption to your players."

For whatever reason, it seems like Asmodee won't be leveraging another service to ensure Catan's online multiplayer mode remains accessible. The publisher will, however, be lowering the price of the title to $14.99 following the removal of online multiplayer. It has also reassured fans that they'll still be able to play the game solo.

