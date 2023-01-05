informa
The print edition of Wireframe magazine is being laid to rest

The magazine spent four years delving into the world of game development.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
January 05, 2023
The final issue of Wireframe magazine

Wirefame, a monthly print magazine that spotlights the craft of game development, is winding down after four years.

Issue 70 will be the final print edition of the magazine, which according to editor Ryan Lambie will be returning in an "evolved form" further down the line.

Lambie explained that a "confluence of factors" have resulted in the demise of Wireframe magazine, but specifics are thin on the ground.

"Some sad news, dear readers. After four years, thousands of pages, and a lot of coffee, Wireframe magazine’s time is drawing to a close," reads the announcement.

"A huge thank you to everybody who’s helped make Wireframe what it is. If you’ve contributed, brought a paper copy, or downloaded a PDF, you’ve played a pivotal role in helping us explore all that’s creative, original, and unusual in video games over the past four years."

Wireframe magazine is published by Raspberry Pi Press, the publishing imprint of Raspberry Pi Ltd—which you'd be correct in thinking is the same company that makes those affordable DIY computers and microcontrollers.

In the interest of disclosure, it's worth mentioning that the magazine also published a feature by yours truly a few years back. 

The latest (and final) issue of Wireframe is out now.

