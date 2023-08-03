The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom topped 18.5 million sales in under two months.

As highlighted in Nintendo's latest fiscal report, the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild had sold 18.51 million units as of June 30, 2023.

The sprawling open-world adventure only launched on May 12, 2023, meaning it managed to hit that milestone in roughly six weeks. For added context, the title initially topped 10 million sales in three days.

Commenting on the news, Nintendo said Tears of the Kingdom has made a "good start."



Tears of the Kingdom is how the ninth best-selling Nintendo Switch title of all time, breaking into the top ten ahead of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, which has sold 16.17 million units to date.

Breath of the Wild is currently the fourth best-selling Switch release with 30.65 million sales, but it's had a significant head start given it launched alongside the original Switch back in March 2017.



You can find out what the Game Developer team made of Tears of the Kingdom at launch by checking out our editor roundtable.