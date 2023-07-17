informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

The FTC fails in latest attempt to block Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal

The regulator tried and failed to seek emergency relief to prevent Microsoft from completing the merger.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
July 17, 2023
A photograph of Activision's headquarters

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has failed in its latest attempt to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The U.S. regulator last week lost its court battle with Microsoft after Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley found the pending merger won't "substantially lessen competition."

Now, as reported by The Verge, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has denied the FTC's request for emergency relief to prevent Microsoft from completing the merger until the result of its appeal against that ruling is complete.

The news comes after a U.S. federal judge denied a separate request for a preliminary injunction that would've blocked the deal until the conclusion of another FTC administrative case.

The FTC's latest loss means that Microsoft should have a clear pathway to seal its $68.7 billion purchase of the Call of Duty publisher in the United States.

Microsoft president Brad Smith welcomed the news. "We appreciate the Ninth Circuit’s swift response denying the FTC’s motion to further delay the deal. This brings us another step closer to the finish line in this marathon of global regulatory reviews," he said in a statement issued on Friday.

Microsoft is expected to close the deal by July 18, 2023, unless it wants to risk having to renegotiate terms with Activision Blizzard–although the company still needs to figure out how to appease UK regulator the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which blocked the deal earlier this year.

The Xbox maker is reportedly negotiating with the CMA in a bid to find a resolution and address its cloud gaming concerns. In another win, the company yesterday announced that it has signed a binding agreement with Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for the next decade. 

The CloudConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
7.13.23
Design Manager

High Moon Studios

Carlsbad, CA, USA
7.12.23
Associate Prop Artist

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
6.30.23
Senior UI Artist

Supergiant Games

San Francisco, CA, USA
7.6.23
Platforms QA Specialist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more