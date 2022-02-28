Tencent acquires Polish development group 1C Entertainment

Tencent has acquired polish development group 1C Entertainment for an undisclosed fee.

1C comprises multiple studios that handle game production, distribution, and other services for developers.

The Polish company, which has offices across Europe, has worked on over 100 titles and collaborated with companies including EA, Warner Bros, CD Projekt Red, Activision Blizzard, and Bandai Namco.

1C will be renamed and rebranded within six months of the deal's completion. In a brief statement, company board member Tomaz Nieszporski described the acquisition as an "amazing opportunity."

"We are truly excited by this deal. It is an amazing opportunity for 1CE to achieve our wildest dreams and aspirations in the video games business," said Nieszporski.

"Our vision and passion will be now backed by a leading global games company, and I am humbled by the unique chance of working together with Tencent and the other top creative minds that are part of its global ecosystem."