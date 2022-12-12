Tekken 7 has surpassed 10 million lifetime sales

Tekken 7 has sold over 10 million copies since launching on PC and consoles in 2017, according to game director Katsuhiro Harada.

Harada tweeted out the milestone over the weekend, and said the long-running franchise has now surpassed 54 million cumulative sales.

The fighting title debuted in arcades in 2015 before eventually arriving on PC and console platforms two years later. Tekken 7 sold 3 million copies during its first year on shelves, and hit the 5 million sales mark before the end of 2019.

Last year, Bandai Namco re-released the title in the form of Tekken 7: Definitive Edition, which included the original game, a bonus character, and all season pass content.

A sequel, Tekken 8, is currently in the works and was recently spotlighted at The Game Awards 2022.