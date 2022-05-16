Take-Two has announced that it's sold over 165 million units of Grand Theft Auto V, the fifth entry in the bestselling Grand Theft Auto series that was first released in 2013. Next year will be the game's tenth anniversary, and it's on track to sell almost 200 million copies in that time.

Metrics on the performance of the Grand Theft Auto series come courtesy of Take-Two's year-end financial results for fiscal year 2022. The whole Grand Theft Auto series has sold over 375 million units. The most recent product released under that title was Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, a remastered version of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Continued Grand Theft Auto sales, along with momentum for Read Dead Redemption 2 (which has now sold over 44 million units), NBA 2K, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands drove strong revenue for the publisher in the last year.

In the twelve-month period ending March 31, 2022, Take-Two earned $3.5 billion in revenue (up 4 percent from the prior year). Net income did dip 29 percent year-over-year, clocking in at $418 million in profit. Recurrent consumer spending ticked upward at a rate of 6 percent, and made up 65 percent of Take-Two's net revenue.

March 31 was also the end of Take-Two's fourth quarter for fiascal year 2022. In that quarter, net bookings (a broad pool of in-game spending) grew 8 percent year-over-year to $845.8 million. Net revenue increased 11 percent to $930 million, and net income for the quarter clocked in at $111 million.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2023, the company is expecting to earn between $3.67 and $3.77 billion in net revenue, while net income is projected between $223 to $252 million. By the company's projections, net bookings will clock in between $3.75 and $3.85 billion.

Those numbers specifically do not account for the planned acquisition of casual game publisher Zynga.

Sales of Grand Theft Auto V are likely to continue to rise, but all eyes of course are on Grand Theft Auto VI. In February, Take-Two did confirm that the next game is "in active development." What platforms it launches on, when it launches, and other key details have yet to be revealed.