informa
/
/
Business
2 MIN READ
News

Take-Two misses net bookings guidance as "pressure" builds on new releases

Take-Two Interactive championed its "creative achievements" during its latest fiscal report, but said net bookings fell short of expectations.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
February 07, 2023
Marvel's Midnight Suns artwork

Take-Two Interactive championed its "creative achievements" during its latest fiscal report, but noted that net bookings fell slightly below expectations.

The publisher delivered net bookings of $1.38 billion for the third-quarter ended December 31, 2022, but prior guidance indicates the company has expected to pull in between $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion.

Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick said the company missed that target due to more conservative spending habits, expressing a belief that "consumers displayed more cautionary purchasing behaviors during the Holiday season.

The company also claimed it felt "pressure" on some of its newer releases that are in the "earlier stages of building their player base." Although Take-Two didn't name names, the company's most recent major release is Marvel's Midnight Suns, which launched on PC and consoles on December 2, 2022.

If there's a silver lining for Take-Two, it's that recurrent consumer spending increased by 117 percent year-on-year and accounted for 78 percent of total net bookings. Digitally-delivered net bookings were also up 72 percent to $1.13 billion.

Take-Two said the largest contributors to net bookings were NBA 2K23, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Empires & Puzzles, Toon Blast, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online. Regarding recurrent consumer spending specifically, it added that NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto Online are the "two largest contributors."

"During the third quarter, we continued to execute on our ambition to create the highest-quality, most engaging interactive entertainment franchises in the industry,” said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two, offering his assessment of the quarter. "Our new game releases and post-launch content received significant critical acclaim; however, our Net Bookings of $1.38 billion were slightly below our prior guidance."

Looking ahead, Take-Two is revising its outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, and now expects to deliver GAAP net revenue ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.29 billion (previously $5.41 billion to $5.51 billion).

MobileConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
2.03.23
Senior Physics Gameplay Engineer - Treyarch

High Moon Studios

Carlsbad, CA, USA
2.03.23
VFX Artist - High Moon Studios

Anne Arundel Community College

Arnold, MD, USA
1.30.23
Instructor/Assistant Professor, Game Art

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
2.02.23
Producer - Treyarch Vancouver
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more