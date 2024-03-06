Tails Noir dev Eggnut lays off staff after 'halting operations'

Remote studio Eggnut revealed it will be shutting down, effective today. The developer behind the Tails Noir series is ceasing operations amid "persisting complications in funding."

"This shit sucks," Eggnut bluntly stated. "We are unable to continue development of our new game that we've been working on for the past two years."

Eggnut went on to say its remaining funds will be used to pay its 15-person full-time staff to "regroup, find new jobs, and hopefully continue creating."

Founded in 2017, Eggnut developed the two Tails Noir games, a pair of interactive visual novels. The original Tails Noir came out in 2021, while its prequel, Tails Noir Preludes, was just released in 2023.

Both games will continue to be supported by the remaining Eggnut staff.

"It was great to have you by our side," concluded Eggnut. "The world is on fire. The game industry is fucked. Call your mom."