informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Tactical card battler Duelyst goes open source three years after shutdown

Developer Counterplay has implored the Duelyst community to "modify, extend, and remix to your heart's content."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
January 11, 2023
The Duelyst logo

Counterplay Games has released the source code and art assets for its collectible card game, Duelyst, under the OpenDuelyst banner.

The Duelyst servers were shut down by Counterplay in January 2020, around four years after the project launched, but now the studio wants to help players breathe new life into the title.

Counterplay lead producer Dick Heyne said that anybody in the community will now be allowed to extend, modify, and build on the source code for free.

"All of the source code and art assets we've developed at Counterplay Games are available royalty-free on [Github] for you indie developers, hackers, modders, and hobbyists to modify, extend, and remix to your heart's content," noted Heyne in a video update.

"This means you can release your own version of Duelyst. You can make your own card designs, run your own servers, and author your own game modes. Duelyst started on Kickstarter, so in a big way our amazing fans have always been building with us. When we said goodbye to Duelyst live services back in 2020, we always knew we wanted to return and give back to this community."

Counterplay is also working to deploy OpenDuelyst as "Duelyst Classic," which is being billed as a version of the game "exactly as it was in v1.96.17, before the servers were shut down."

The Github repository contains all the information budding modders will need to begin tinkering with the source code, including the desktop clients for Windows, Mac, and Linux and instructions for playing on Android or iOS.

Counterplay has also invited anybody who would like to contribute to OpenDuelyst to join the studio on its dedicated Discord server.

Latest Jobs

Microsoft

Redmond, WA, USA
1.04.23
Technical Lighting Artist – Turn 10 Studios

Microsoft

Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, Canada)
1.04.23
Sr Character Artist – Gears of War – The Coalition

Fast Travel Games

Hybrid (Stockholm, Sweden)
1.09.23
Social Media / Community Manager

Night School Studio

Los Angeles, CA, USA
1.09.23
Level Designer / Scripter, Games Studio
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more