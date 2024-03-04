Sponsored By

Switch emulator Yuzu reaches $2.4 million settlement with Nintendo

Switch and Settle.

Justin Carter

March 4, 2024

2 Min Read
Link in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Image via Nintendo.

At a Glance

  • Along with the settlement, Nintendo will have effectively wiped the Yuzu off the face of the internet.

Update (3/4/2024): Ahead of the judge's settlement approval, Yuzu confirmed its impending shut down. It and its support of Citra (a Nintendo 3DS emulator from the same creators) are being discontinued, "effective immediately."

Further, its Discord and Patreon are being shut down alongside its code repositories, and its websites will later follow.

In its statement, Yuzu said it "[did] not intend to cause harm," but admitted its software led to "extensive piracy." It went on to say it's "deeply disappointed" with its users, adding that "piracy of video games and on consoles should end."

"We hope our actions will be a small step toward ending piracy of all creators' works."

Original story: Nearly a week after Nintendo filed a lawsuit against it, emulator Yuzu is paying the developer a $2.4 million settlement.

In a recent joint filing, parent company Tropic Haze LLC sided with Nintendo's stance on its subsidiary's alleged piracy. It's completely wiping its hands clean of Yuzu, and will no longer offer anything from the emulator to the public.

Yuzu's status as a Nintendo Switch emulator has been well-known for years. Its minor inclusion in a Steam Deck sizzle reel drew some attention in 2022, to the point said reel later had to edit it out.

The big Tears of the Kingdom Leak and Yuzu

Nintendo argued the emulator exists to "unlawfully pirate" Nintendo Switch games. It claimed Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's pre-release leak was partially Yuzu's fault, alleging it was downloaded over 1 million times.

As part of the settlement, Nintendo will own Yuzu's domain name. Tropic Haze will also delete its Yuzu copies and "all circumvention tools" used to access or develop it, including physical devices.

Nintendo has never really been a fan of emulators, and previously taken legal action against them in the past. It's just as hard on them as it is pirates.

At time of writing, a judge still has to approve the filed settlement. Yuzu, as noted by Polygon, remains operational, as does its Patreon.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Actor Mark Dodson at the 2019 Star Wars Celebration.
Business
Obituary: Mark Dodson, video game voice actor, passed away at age 64Obituary: Mark Dodson, video game voice actor, passed away at age 64
byJustin Carter
Mar 4, 2024
1 Min Read
The main cast/companions of Baldur's Gate 3.
Business
Baldur's Gate 3's physical Xbox release will run on four discsBaldur's Gate 3's physical Xbox release will run on four discs
byJustin Carter
Mar 4, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
Evolving standard dice roll game design with Project O.R.C.S.’ boons and banes system
Featured Blog | Evolving standard dice roll game design with Project O.R.C.S.’ boons and banes system

Mar 4, 2024

Design
The Quest for Cosy | A Deep Dive into Cosy Gaming
Featured Blog: The Quest for Cosy | A Deep Dive into Cosy Gaming

Mar 1, 2024

Design
'The Layoff Talk' by Worth Dayley
'The Layoff Talk' by Worth Dayley

Feb 29, 2024