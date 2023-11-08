Super Mario Bros. Wonder hits 4.3 million sales in two weeks

Super Mario Bros. Wonder sold 4.3 million units within two weeks of launch, according to Nintendo.

The company shared the milestone as part of its latest corporate management policy briefing and noted that Wonder has become the fastest-selling Super Mario title in history.

"Super Mario related titles also tend to sell consistently over a long period of time. We anticipate this title will be an appealing choice for consumers during the upcoming holiday season and will continue to sell next year onwards as well," added Nintendo.

Wonder is the first new side-scrolling Super Mario title in around 11 years and launched on October 20, 2023.

The platformer imbues Mario with new "Wonder Flower" abilities unique to each level, which according to producer Takashi Tezuka are the result of Nintendo throwing out the rulebook to overcome preconceived notions about what a Super Mario game should be.

Nintendo believes Wonder also benefitted from the international success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which has now pulled in an estimated $1.36 billion at the global box office to become the highest-grossing video game movie and second-highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

"As the first movie in which Nintendo was directly involved in production, we believe The Super Mario Bros. Movie has achieved significant results in driving forward our basic strategy of expanding the number of people who have access to Nintendo IP," it said.

Nintendo continued waxing lyrical about The Super Mario Bros. Movie in its latest fiscal report, where it also revealed the Nintendo Switch has now sold 132.46 million units to date.

Switch hardware sales were actually up year-on-year over the last quarter despite the console preparing to enter the eighth year of its lifecycle. That upswing, alongside rising software sales, has resulted in Nintendo raising its forecast for the current fiscal year.

