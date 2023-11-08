informa
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Super Mario Bros. Wonder hits 4.3 million sales in two weeks

The side-scrolling platformer has become the fastest-selling Super Mario title in history.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 08, 2023
Mario falling in Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Image via Nintendo

Super Mario Bros. Wonder sold 4.3 million units within two weeks of launch, according to Nintendo.

The company shared the milestone as part of its latest corporate management policy briefing and noted that Wonder has become the fastest-selling Super Mario title in history.

"Super Mario related titles also tend to sell consistently over a long period of time. We anticipate this title will be an appealing choice for consumers during the upcoming holiday season and will continue to sell next year onwards as well," added Nintendo.

Wonder is the first new side-scrolling Super Mario title in around 11 years and launched on October 20, 2023.

The platformer imbues Mario with new "Wonder Flower" abilities unique to each level, which according to producer Takashi Tezuka are the result of Nintendo throwing out the rulebook to overcome preconceived notions about what a Super Mario game should be.

Nintendo believes Wonder also benefitted from the international success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which has now pulled in an estimated $1.36 billion at the global box office to become the highest-grossing video game movie and second-highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

"As the first movie in which Nintendo was directly involved in production, we believe The Super Mario Bros. Movie has achieved significant results in driving forward our basic strategy of expanding the number of people who have access to Nintendo IP," it said.

Nintendo continued waxing lyrical about The Super Mario Bros. Movie in its latest fiscal report, where it also revealed the Nintendo Switch has now sold 132.46 million units to date.

Switch hardware sales were actually up year-on-year over the last quarter despite the console preparing to enter the eighth year of its lifecycle. That upswing, alongside rising software sales, has resulted in Nintendo raising its forecast for the current fiscal year.

Console

Latest Jobs

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT 06516, USA
10.11.23
Game Design and Interactive Media (GDIM) - Lecturer

Double Fine Productions

Hybrid, San Francisco CA, USA
10.25.23
Senior Systems Programmer

Sucker Punch Productions

Hybrid (Bellevue, WA, USA)
10.16.23
Senior Technical Combat Designer

The Igloo Company

Hybrid
10.26.23
Back-End Web Game Developer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more