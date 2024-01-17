Sponsored By

Sunshine Days developer Netspeak Games is making layoffsSunshine Days developer Netspeak Games is making layoffs

The UK studio blamed the cuts on dwindling investment opportunities and the "challenging" industry landscape.

Chris Kerr

January 17, 2024

2 Min Read
A group of characters party in Sunshine Days
Image via Netspeak Games

Sunshine Days developer Netspeak Games is laying off around 25 employees. The UK studio said the job cuts will allow it to "navigate through the increasingly challenging landscape of the current gaming industry."

Netspeak is currently iterating on its debut title, Sunshine Days, a village life sim that lets players use creator tools to carve out and customize their own corner of a blossoming rural town.

The title is targeting a tentative "Q1 2024" release date and will remain in production despite the layoffs.

Netspeak CEO Callum Cooper-Brighting added that Sunshine Days has successfully hit major development milestones that should have "easily triggered new investment," but seems to believe that cash has been hard to come by because "new IP is just a huge risk."

"That being said, external factors are only part of an ongoing, ever changing strategy. We have learned some valuable but expensive lessons in our time. Our definition of product market fit has evolved alongside our audience definition. Making something truly new takes time, energy and luck," he added in a blog post.

"And so, when we realized that without extra financial support (needed to combat the rise in price of UA across all channels as well as to keep cash flowing for a game with a long payback period) and after considering all other possible options, we unfortunately concluded that we will likely have to scale down our operations."

Cooper-Brighting explained the company is still looking at potential alternatives to redundancy and said it wants to "do right by the team members affected by this process."

"We're therefore running CV workshops, interview training and we're leveraging our extensive network of investors and portfolio companies," he continued. "Our commitment to providing excellent support and engagement for our community remains unwavering. We will continue to build Sunshine Days, ensuring that the game grows stronger and continues to bring our unique combination of surprise and delight to our players."

In a separate post on Linkedin, the CEO claimed Netspeak "tried everything under the sun" to avoid layoffs and will be firming up its restructuring plans in the coming weeks.

Read more about:

[Trend] Layoffs, Studio ClosuresTop Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Promo art for Ubisoft's Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.
Business
Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has sold nearly 3 million copiesMario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has sold nearly 3 million copies
byJustin Carter
Jan 17, 2024
1 Min Read
A monster emerges from the dark in Baldur's Gate 3
Business
Larian boss Swen Vincke says subscription-based future could be "savage"Larian boss Swen Vincke says subscription-based future could be "savage"
byChris Kerr
Jan 17, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Programming
To Mod or Not to Mod: Why The Future of Gaming is User Generated
To Mod or Not to Mod: Why The Future of Gaming is User Generated

Jan 12, 2024

Audio
Importance of Contrast (The Game Music of Jurassic World Primal Ops: GDC 2023)
Importance of Contrast (The Game Music of Jurassic World Primal Ops: GDC 2023)

Jan 12, 2024

Business
Meta Quest mobile app downloads declined by 25% in 2023, despite a strong Q4
Meta Quest mobile app downloads declined by 25% in 2023, despite a strong Q4

Jan 4, 2024