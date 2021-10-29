informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with cut-off articles and incorrect URLs. Click here to report an issue.
News
Gamasutra is now Game Developer! Click here to learn more about the change, what's new on the website, and what's next!
PreviousNext
News

Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds has been acquired by Krafton

Unknown Worlds will become Krafton's sixth independent studio.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 29, 2021

PUBG maker Krafton has acquired Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds for an undisclosed fee.

Unknown Worlds will become Krafton's sixth independent studio, and has been purchased by the South Korean company in a bid to expand and diversify its video game portfolio.

"Unknown Worlds are incredibly skilled and passionate developers with an unparalleled gift for creativity and a proven track record of building successful player-driven worlds," said Krafton chief exec, CH Kim, in a press release

"Krafton will spare no effort in helping them. Not only do they enhance our development capabilities, but we share a goal of creating unique experiences for global audiences."

Charlie Cleveland, CEO of Unknown Worlds, said the deal will allow the studio to "bring new games to the world stage," and indicated the two companies are "aligned in the way we think about games and game development."

Unknown Worlds' current leadership structure will remain in place following the deal, with Krafton keen to preserve the California-based studio's sense of identity.

Latest Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions

Bellevue, Washington
08.27.21
Combat Designer

Xbox Graphics

Redmond, Washington
08.27.21
Senior Software Engineer: GPU Compilers

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
08.27.21
Systems Designer

Deep Silver Volition

Champaign, Illinois
08.27.21
Senior Environment Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more