Steam Next Fest unleashes a deluge of demos and developer livestreams

Hundreds of playable demos have been released into the wild as part of Valve's multi-day celebration.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
February 22, 2022
Next_Fest_Header.png

The latest edition of Steam Next Fest is well underway, meaning hundreds of playable demos have been released into the wild as part of Valve's multi-day celebration.

For players, Steam Next Fest is a chance to sample and learn about Steam's burgeoning roster of upcoming games via demos, livestreams, and more

Developers, meanwhile, can use Next Fest as an opportunity to get early feedback and build an audience ahead of launch, while also seeing what delicious delicacies their fellow creators have been cooking up.

The current event will run from February 21 to February 28, so there's still plenty of time to see what's on offer. You can see which titles are taking part in Steam Next Fest on the event landing page, where you'll also find a complete livestream schedule.

Those interested can also check out the official Steam Next Fest Steamworks Documentation for more details on how the festival is organized.

