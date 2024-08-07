Steam increases Store image requirements, details phase-out of old specs

Valve has rolled out a new update for Steam that bumps up the size requirements for banner images. The changes were made to help developers "show off their game in the best light," particularly on high-res monitors and the Steam Deck OLED.

The OLED was further cited as the first place where the new size would be most noticeable, as the smaller sizes stood out on the updated handheld.

Under the new template, assets for the Steam store (small, header, main, and vertical capsules) and library (header) will doubled in size. New high-resolution asset usage will roll out over the next few months, while the previous sizes lose support on November 1.

Until that date, Valve is accepting asset uploads with the previous size to avoid "disrupting developers that are in the process of building and shipping games."

For previous releases, developers aren't required to update graphical assets with the new size. Past capsules will remain supported even after November 1.

Valve has already posted the latest asset templates, along with a detailed overview of the new specifications.