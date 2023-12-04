informa
Announcements
New: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 37 - Phantom Inspiration and the Ethical Auteur With Xalavier Nelson Jr. [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Starbreeze to develop and self-publish Dungeons & Dragons co-op game

Roll for cooperation.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
December 04, 2023
Logo for Payday developer Starbreeze Studios.
Image via Starbreeze Studios.

Starbreeze Studios is trading in its crime masks for dice. The Payday developer will be developing and self-publishing a game based on Wizards of the Coast's Dungeons & Dragons, with a planned release window of 2026. 

Currently known as Project Baxter, the game will be a co-op live-service game running on Unreal Engine 5. Interestingly, Starbreeze says it'll release on "all major platforms," potentially leaving the room open for it being a cross-generation title down the line. 

"When looking at prospective IPs for our future projects, Dungeons & Dragons was always at the top of our list," wrote Starbreeze CEO Tobias Sjögren. "Development of the game is in full swing, and we are excited to deliver an amazing Dungeons & Dragons action-adventure in 2026."

Is Starbreeze making the right roll with Dungeons & Dragons?

The success and acclaim of Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 has clearly invigorated Wizards and its prospects for D&D games. At the start of the year, it was reported the TTRPG published canceled a number of D&D game projects, at least two of which were from external developers. 

Baldur's Gate 3 was just one game, but Starbreeze specializes in creating games with a surprisingly long tail. By keeping Payday 2 going for a decade, it kept itself afloat and is now in a position to work on (and publish) multiple projects

A co-op D&D game was previously attempted with Invoke Studios' Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. After the release of an expansion in 2022, support for it appears to have effectively ended. Invoke is making another D&D title, though it's currently unclear if it'll be co-op again.

More than anything, the true question surrounding Baxter is what the state of live service games will look like by the time 2026 comes around. 

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions

Hybrid (Bellevue, WA, USA)
11.30.23
Senior Programmer

The Pyramid Watch

Remote
11.22.23
Game Designer (RTS/MOBA)

Sucker Punch Productions

Hybrid (Bellevue, WA, USA)
11.30.23
Senior Technical Combat Designer

Digital Extremes

Remote
11.13.23
Lead AI Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more