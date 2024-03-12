Starbreeze ousts CEO Tobias Sjögren with Payday 3 in dire straits

Payday 3 developer Starbreeze believes it needs "different leadership" to bolster the performance of its own franchises and is looking for a new CEO as a result.

In a notice to investors, the Swedish company explained it has bid farewell to CEO Tobias Sjögren after three years at the helm and is searching for a new long-term successor. In the meantime, board member Juergen Goeldner has been named interim CEO and will take office with immediate effect.

Changes to Starbreeze leadership

Goeldner has spent 40 years in the game industry and previously served as CEO of Focus Home Interactive. He has been a Starbreeze board member since 2023.

Discussing Sjögren's departure, Starbreeze chairman Torgny Hellström suggested the company is searching for a leader that can more effectively execute on its current business strategy.

"The company has a clear strategy centered around creating attractive games on our own and licensed IPs. The board’s consolidated assessment is that the execution of strategy needs a different leadership," said Hellstrom.

"On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank Tobias Sjögren for his achievements during the past three years. Tobias took over the helm of Starbreeze in a challenging phase of its journey and we wish him well in his future endeavors."

Related:Starbreeze admits Payday 3 is massively underperforming

Goeldner will combine his duties as interim CEO with his role on the Starbreeze board. "Starbreeze has a strong history of developing and publishing games globally. After launching Payday 3, the company is well-positioned to leverage the strengths of the organization to monetize and develop the IP portfolio," he said.

"I am looking forward to assuming an operative position and, together with the management, ensure the execution of this strategy."

Last month, Starbreeze revealed that Payday 3 is performing at "significantly lower levels" than it anticipated, and noted that both sales and player activity have failed to meet expectations. The company said reinvigorating the title is currently its "biggest focus and absolute priority."