Stadia is going down, and it's taking at least one game with it

Splash Damage said it will be forced to scrap multiplayer title Outcasters when Stadia is laid to rest.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 13, 2022
A screenshot from Outcasters

The death of Stadia will also spell the end for Outcasters, the competitive online multiplayer title from Splash Damage.

Splash Damage, which developed and published the title through its WarChest subsidiary, said Outcasters was "designed and built exclusively for Stadia" and as a result will be going down with the ship.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that we do not have plans to bring Outcasters to other platform as this time," wrote the company on social media.

"Outcasters was designed and built exclusively for Stadia, with many of its systems heavily reliant on the platform, significantly increasing the complexity of the work required. We still firmly believe that cloud gaming has a bright future in our industry, providing easier access to games than ever before, and we are encouraged to see that other platforms still champion this cause."

As it prepares to bid farewell to the game, Splash Damage has released a short video that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the development of the title. Outcasters launched on December 3, 2020, and will presumably shut down alongside Stadia in January 2023.

It's only been a couple of weeks since Google announced it would be ditching its streaming platform, with Stadia VP Phil Harrison explaining that while the technology itself was "built on a strong foundation," it simply couldn't find an audience.

Although it's choosing to send Stadia to the chopping block, Google said it remains "deeply committed to gaming" and will continue to invest in new tools, technology, and platforms that "power the success of developers."

