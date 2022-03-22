informa
Square Enix wants to "innovate" on classic genres to create XR experiences

Square will leverage Qualcomm's "Snapdragon Spaces" platform to explore the world of extended reality.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
March 22, 2022
Final Fantasy maker Square Enix wants to venture into the world of extended reality (XR) with help from semiconductor and wireless tech company, Qualcomm.

The Japanese company said it wants to "explore extended reality experiences for [its] global network of leading development studios and intellectual property."

As a result, the Square Enix Advanced Technology Division (ATD) will begin leveraging the Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform to create brand new immersive gaming experiences.

Launched in November 2021, Snapdragon Spaces is a headworn augmented reality (AR) development kit that allows developers to create applications for AR glasses from scratch, or add AR features to existing Android smartphone applications.

Outlining how it intends to use the platform, Square Enix said it believes the time is right to "innovate on games of a classic genre."

"We have been investing in XR and look forward to building on Snapdragon Spaces," said Square Enix technical director, Ben Taylor, in a press release. "In particular, we think the time is right with XR to innovate on games of a classic genre we are especially known for and look forward to sharing them with the world to further our mission to help spread happiness across the globe."

