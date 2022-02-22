Square Enix says Guardians of the Galaxy "undershot" launch expectations

Square Enix has indicated Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy underperformed at launch.

As detailed in Square's recent fiscal briefing, company president Yosuke Matsuda said the title "undershot" the company's initial sales expectations despite strong reviews.

The company is now working to expand sales to make up for that "slow start," and noted that sales initiatives launched in November 2021 have already resulted in sales growth.

The news means both of Square Enix's major Marvel properties have failed to hit the ground running, with the company previously revealing that Marvel's Avengers also delivered "slow initial sales."

"Sales of [Marvel's Avengers] were lower than we had expected and unable to completely offset the amortization of the game’s development costs," said Matsuda in November 2020, two months after the title hit shelves