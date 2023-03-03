Final Fantasy maker Square Enix has proposed replacing its current president and representative director, Yosuke Matsuda, so it will be better placed to adopt "evolving technological innovations."

Square Enix hopes to replace Matsuda with company director Takashi Kiryu, who has held a number of senior roles including chief strategy officer, general manager, and chairman of the board.

The change is set to be finalized pending approval at the 43rd annual shareholders meeting, which is scheduled for June 2023, and subsequent meeting of the board of directors.

Outlining its rationale, Square indicated it wants to be better equipped to deal with an increasingly fast-paced business environment.

"Under the rapid change of business environment surrounding the entertainment industry, the proposed change is intended to reshape the management team with the goal of adopting ever-evolving technological innovations and maximizing on the creativity of the company’s group in order to deliver even greater entertainment to its customers around the world," said the company.

Matsuda was named president back in 2013, having previously served as a representative director at the Japanese publisher.

Under his leadership, Square developed and published major titles such Final Fantasy XV and Marvel's Avengers (with mixed results), sold off key studios including Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal to Embracer Group, and began exploring the world of blockchain games with gusto.